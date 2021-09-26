CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

La Palma volcano: Ash forces airport closure as experts warn of ‘new explosive phase’

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eS8NM_0c8CXvvA00

Authorities closed La Palma’s airport on Saturday after a new vent opened in the Cumbre Vieja volcano, causing more ash to spread across the island.

Flights to and from the Spanish island were cancelled in the week as a result of the volcanic eruption, which began last Sunday, but this is the first time the airfield has been forced to close altogether.

Experts said the volcano is “entering a new explosive phase” after tons of of lava poured down the slopes and flew high into the air over the weekend.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, added the newly opened “emission vent” was to the west of the initial vent.

La Palma airport operator Aena said on Twitter the site was “inoperative due to ash accumulation”. Other airports in the Canary Islands were still operating Saturday but some airlines were suspending flights, it said.

“Cleaning tasks have started, but the situation may change at any time,” Aena told worried travellers and residents.

Workers wearing PPE cleared up the ash as travellers attempted to change their tickets to get on the next available flights.

However, the closure meant those attempting to flee the island were delayed, forcing some to attempt to book ferries to a nearby Canary Island where they could instead fly from.

“We were due to leave today but the flight has been cancelled. There are no flights to Tenerife tomorrow, the next one is on Monday so we have to stay two more nights,” Laura, 46, from Madrid, told Reuters.

She had been due to fly back to the Spanish capital via Tenerife for work.

“Volcanic surveillance measurements carried out since the beginning of the eruption recorded the highest-energy activity so far during Friday afternoon,” emergency services said.

On Friday, authorities evacuated the towns of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and the part of Tacande de Arriba that had not already been vacated.

Those evacuated were told earlier they would not be able to return to their homes to retrieve their belongings because of the “evolution of the volcanic emergency”.

Since it began erupting a week ago, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has spewed out thousands of tons of lava, destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of more than 6,000 people.

No fatalities have been recorded yet.

La Palma, with a population of more than 83,000, is one of an archipelago making up the Canary Islands.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 0

Related
dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volcano#La Palma Airport#Ash#La Palma#Spanish#Involcan#Twitter#Ppe#Reuters
The Independent

Lava from La Palma volcano boils pools, torches trees in dramatic footage

Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood. Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava pours down street towards firefighters

A volcano eruption on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, has destroyed over 100 houses and forced around 5,500 residents to evacuate. In terrifying footage, shared by the Gran Canaria fire department, lava can be seen pouring street towards firefighters as they attempt to bring the situation under control.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health Services
Place
Madrid, Spain
dailynewsen.com

The eruption of the Old Summit Volcano in La Palma forces to evacuate thousands of people

The eruption that was afraid for days in La Palma was produced on Sunday at 15.15 hours and has caused massive evictions. With a ston-type eruption (by the STROMBOLI volcano), characterized by alternating explosions with periods of calm, Old Summit began to expel tons of lava by eight mouths and two fissures separated by 200 meters from each other.
SPAIN
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Lava flows into swimming pool, vaporising it instantly

Drone footage shows the moment 1,000°C lava pours into a swimming pool on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, where volcanic eruptions have forced thousands of residents to evacuate. The pool’s water boils as the black molten lava seeps in, sending a huge plume of steam billowing into the...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

’20ft wall of lava’ from Spanish volcano heads towards the sea

No injuries are expected after the eruption on the Canary Island of La Palma. Giant rivers of lava are sliding slowly but relentlessly towards the sea after a volcano erupted on a Spanish island, destroying everything in their path while prompt evacuations helped avoid casualties. The eruption occurred on Sunday...
EUROPE
watchers.news

Strong earthquake swarm under Cumbre Vieja volcano, Canary Islands

A strong earthquake swarm started under Cumbre Vieja volcano, La Palma, Canary Islands at 03:18 UTC on September 11, 2021. From the beginning of the seismic series until 08:00 UTC on September 13, a total of 1 570 earthquakes have been detected, of which 354 were located. 315 earthquakes have been detected (90 located) to 17:45 UTC on September 12.
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

Volcano Erupts In Canary Islands, Lava Straight Towards Villages

The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted Sunday on the Spanish Canary Island, La Palma. Earthquakes tremored across the island all weekend, which made officials suspect an eruption was coming. The strongest earthquake Sunday was measured at a magnitude of 4.2. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute tweeted news of the eruption at...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town

A church on the island of La Palma has collapsed after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque. The dramatic footage, captured by TV Canarias, shows a cloud of smoke engulfing the bell tower, which crumbles to the floor. Firefighters had tried to save the church by...
Washington Post

Here’s the latest on the erupting volcano in La Palma

A massive eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the northeast Atlantic island of La Palma has spurred evacuations, injected gases and ash high into the sky, and brought about an explosive social media firestorm. La Palma is in the Canary Islands, a part of Spain, and is home to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Lava from Volcanic Eruption Enters Populated Area in Spain's Canary Islands! (PHOTOS)

Lava has destroyed more than 100 homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption last Sunday on the island of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. About 6,000 people have been evacuated from four villages. The lava was mostly flowing in unpopulated areas, but was gradually closing in on the more densely populated coastline by Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Satellite Photos Capture Devastation From La Palma Volcano Eruption

The United States has seen a number of natural disasters this summer. Several include wildfires and drought in the West and tropical storms and flooding along the East Coast. Meanwhile, in Mother Nature’s latest sequence of destructive events, the Canary Islands have been enduring the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma throughout the week. Recent satellite photos capture the ultimate destruction of the area.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

The Independent

265K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy