Actually, “Neues aus der Welt” should start in the cinemas with Tom Hanks. But Universal wants to release the film outside of the US on Netflix. The corona pandemic has had the whole world firmly under control for over nine months. Despite recent reports about a promising vaccine, the partial lockdown in Germany could continue beyond November and until the end of 2020. That would mean that the cinemas in this country could no longer start operating this year. And just like here it looks worldwide. This also puts the studios in trouble.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO