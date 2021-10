He looks like good man and that, in politics, is synonymous with weakness. Armin Laschet has loaded with that sambenito on the backs since last year he assumed the presidency of the Christianodemocratic Union (CDU) and raised months later with the candidacy of the Foreign Ministry of the Conservative Block afterwards. In both cases he rivaled sharks, but blessed the poor in spirit because of them is the kingdom of heaven. Laschet, practicing Catholic, addicted to work, moderate and without a leader charism, ascended in the career of him based on perseverance.

