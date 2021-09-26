Marry Me However – Reeling Film Festival 2021
Marry Me However is a brief documentary about Orthodox men and women who have hidden their sexuality by entering cis-het marriages. Before I dive into the film, I want to address something first. Reeling labels the screening as the US premiere. However, I know for a fact that this is not true. This film has certainly screened virtually for 2021 Eshel National Retreat. Moreover, Eshel lists a number of previous U.S. festival screenings on its website. As a note, the Reeling screening is sponsored by The Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest (aka Israel in Chicago).www.solzyatthemovies.com
