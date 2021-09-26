National Comic Book Day: 8 Awesome Items to Celebrate Comics and Superheroes

Batman Day kicked off this morning and DC Comics fans are sharing some of their favorite moments with The Dark Knight. A yearly tradition at this point, people are showing off great clips and comic panels on social media. DC also brought the fire as Batman: The Audio Adventures is live on HBO Max today and Batman: The World is out in stores too. The latter title is an anthology that spans 184 pages all about The Caped Crusader. Audio Adventures sees Jeffrey Wright as the voice of Batman in a thrilling podcast mystery. But, as is usually the case with the character, there is just so much material to cover. A million different iterations with their own interesting wrinkles that welcome discussion from all sides. Matt Reeves also chimed in to hype people up for The Batman trailer coming at DC FanDome in a little while. Check out some of the best posts down below:

