Red Notice: New clip of the action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot & Ryan Reynolds

Meryl Streep’s President of the United States downplays impending armageddon in the first clip from Don’t Look Up, Netflix’s all-star black comedy about a pair of astronomers who try to convince the world that a civilization-ending comet is hurtling toward Earth. After the film’s first trailer arrived earlier this month, the streaming service shared a two-minute clip from Don’t Look Up ahead of its December 10th theatrical and December 24th Netflix release. In the clip, the astronomers — played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence — attempt to warn Streep’s POTUS about the planet’s “catastrophic” doom, only for the Commander-in-Chief and her Chief of Staff (played by Jonah Hill) to first minimize and ignore the threat. “At this very moment, I say we sit tight and assess,” the president orders, to the shock of the astronomers. In addition to the talent in the Oval Office, Don’t Look Up — written and directed by Adam McKay — also stars Cate Blanchett, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance and more.

