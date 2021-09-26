CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerville IHOP robbery suspect arrested

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKERVILLE, Texas -- A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Kerville IHOP at gunpoint Tuesday morning. The robbery happened at the IHOP at 1429 Sidney Baker around 9:43. Police say Mathew Scott Eaglehouse, 29, entered the store, pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, demanded money, then took...

news4sanantonio.com

