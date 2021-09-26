CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Volunteer ombudsmen needed in Kenosha County

By KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
 7 days ago

Volunteer ombudsmen are needed in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Sheboygan counties. These individuals serve as advocates for seniors in long term care by making weekly, unannounced visits to an assigned nursing home in the area. They help build trusting relationships that allow the residents of the nursing home to feel at ease in sharing concerns and identifying ideas that would bring them more comfort and greater quality to their lives.

