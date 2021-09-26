CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Michael Jordan’s son arrested after aggravated assault of hospital staff

By Angelo Guinhawa
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeffrey Jordan, the 32-year-old son of Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, was recently arrested for aggravated assault of a hospital employee. According to TMZ Sports, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend was brought to a Scottsdale hospital on Friday after a bar accident where he “fell and hit his head.” He was already “combative” as he was being escorted by police to get medical treatment, but it was in the hospital where his behavior became problematic.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 11

Billi Jean
6d ago

Well I'm sure he was taught respect. There's just got to be more to the story.His Daddy will still be in his face.

Reply(4)
4
Related
Popculture

Daffney's Cause of Death Revealed by Police

Former WCW and TNA professional wrestling star Daffney Unger died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the police report. According to TMZ, Daffney was discovered after posting a troubling online video seemingly hinting at suicide. Do you guys not understand that I am all alone? Do you...
COMBAT SPORTS
cbs12.com

Mother who claimed COVID would kill everyone charged with murder

MIAMI (CBS12) — A Miami-area mother faces murder charges in an attack that left a toddler dead and two others with stab wounds. Police arrested Precious Leslie Bland, 38, on charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm. Last...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

Mother in Chicago accused of shooting dead her own son over missing memory card

A mother in Chicago has been charged with murder after she allegedly shot her 12-year-old son multiple times over a missing memory card.Fallon Harris, 37, has been accused of shooting her son Kaden Ingram, an incident that was partly captured on security cameras inside their south Chicago home on Saturday morning, reported news channel WLS-TV.Speaking after her arrest on Sunday, prosecutors said Ms Harris had confronted her son about a secure digital (SD) memory card which had gone missing.Footage showed Ms Harris pointing a gun at her sun and demanding the memory card, prosecutors said. Ms Harris allegedly shot Kaden,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc11.com

Man charged in shooting death of 3-year-old boy after 150 shots fired into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy who was sleeping inside his home, police said Friday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that detectives filed multiple charges against Qua'Tonio Stephens, 21, including accessory after the fact to murder, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
CHARLOTTE, NC
districtchronicles.com

Inside The Accusations Against Michael Jordan’s Son Jeffrey

Jeffrey Jordan fell in a bar on September 24. As TMZ reported, Jeffrey was hanging out at the Casa Amigos bar in Scottsdale, Arizona, when took a tumble and hit his head. When security at the bar was trying to help Jeffrey so that he could get medical help, he allegedly became aggressive with them. The bar called the police, and later, an ambulance took Jeffrey to the hospital.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jeffrey Jordan
Bleacher Report

Patrick Graber Allegedly Offered to Kill Kobe Bryant's Rape Accuser for $3M in 2003

Bodybuilder Patrick Graber sent a letter via FedEx to Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant in 2003 offering to kill the woman who accused Bryant of sexual assault if he paid Graber $3,000,000. TMZ Sports reported that the FBI released a heavily-redacted 17-page document earlier this month detailing the case....
NBA
thesource.com

Utah Football Player Aaron Lowe Shot and Killed

Less than a year after the fatal shooting of University of Utah player Ty Jordan, another member of the team was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning at a house party in Salt Lake City. Aaron Lowe, a sophomore defensive back less than 12 hours following the team’s win over Washington State.
UTAH STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Fugitive David Ortiz shooting suspect killed in Dominican Republic

A fugitive wanted as a suspect in the shooting of David Ortiz was reportedly shot and killed in the Dominican Republic. Dominican newspaper Listin Diario reported that Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase, known as “The Surgeon,” was shot and killed in the city of Santiago on Sunday, via Travis Andersen of the Boston Globe. Clase was pursued by gunmen in another car, though no further details on identities or motive were available.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

4-year-old Alabama boy fatally shot while visiting dad in Chicago

A 4-year-old boy visiting his father in Chicago was killed by stray gunfire while getting a haircut — one of five people killed and 53 others wounded in shootings across the embattled city over Labor Day weekend. Mychal Moultry Jr., who was staying at his father’s apartment in Woodlawn, was...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz Sports#Mj
The Staten Island Advance

Pregnant daughter of ex-Giants linebacker found dead from gunshot wound

Former New York Giants linebacker Brandon Short revealed his pregnant daughter was found killed from a gunshot wound earlier this week, according to a post he put on Facebook. Karli Short, who was 26-years-old and five months pregnant, was killed in McKeesport, Pa., on Monday of an apparent gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Pregnant Alabama woman, boyfriend shot dead by ex-husband

A pregnant Alabama woman and her boyfriend were shot dead last week by her ex-husband before he turned the gun on himself in a horrific murder-suicide, police said. Jessica Martin, 35, who was eight months pregnant, was shot when her ex-husband Jeffrey Lynn Martin, 47, stormed into her Phenix City home on Sept. 24.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Voice

Ex-NFL Player's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA

Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short's pregnant daughter was shot and killed on Monday, local police say.Karli Short, 26, of McKeesport (Allegheny County) was found with a gunshot wound to her head by first responders on the 300 block of 25th Street, police said.Karli ShortKarli …
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thesource.com

Jeffrey Jordan, Son of Michael Jordan, Arrested for Assault

The 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan, has been arrested on one count of aggravated assault against healthcare professionals. KPHO Arizona states the assault occurred on Friday night. Jeffrey was taken to the hospital after he slipped and hit the back of his head on a table at Casa...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused of Attacking Hospital Staff After Bar Fall

Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan was accused of assault Friday after he allegedly attacked the staff at an Arizona hospital who were treating an injury he received at a bar. According to TMZ, Jordan, 32, fell and hit his head while at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona. He allegedly became agitated toward security and began swinging, forcing police to help escort him to the hospital. Once there, he allegedly became combative toward staff, requiring an aggravated assault report to be filed. Sources close to Jordan told TMZ he was disoriented due to the fall, and has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. The report was filed with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, who will determine whether any charges are warranted.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Jeffrey Jordan allegedly assaulted hospital workers after falling

Jeffrey Jordan, Michael Jordan’s oldest son, allegedly assaulted hospital staff late Friday night in Arizona. Before this event, he was sent to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries at Casa Amigos in Scottsdale. Casa Amigos is a restaurant, dance club and bar. According to the police report, while in the bar, Jeffrey fell and banged his head. After the fall, he felt dizzy and disoriented.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy