Michael Jordan’s son arrested after aggravated assault of hospital staff

Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan was accused of assault Friday after he allegedly attacked the staff at an Arizona hospital who were treating an injury he received at a bar. According to TMZ, Jordan, 32, fell and hit his head while at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona. He allegedly became agitated toward security and began swinging, forcing police to help escort him to the hospital. Once there, he allegedly became combative toward staff, requiring an aggravated assault report to be filed. Sources close to Jordan told TMZ he was disoriented due to the fall, and has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. The report was filed with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, who will determine whether any charges are warranted.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO