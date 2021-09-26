Michael Jordan’s son arrested after aggravated assault of hospital staff
Jeffrey Jordan, the 32-year-old son of Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan, was recently arrested for aggravated assault of a hospital employee. According to TMZ Sports, the son of the Chicago Bulls legend was brought to a Scottsdale hospital on Friday after a bar accident where he “fell and hit his head.” He was already “combative” as he was being escorted by police to get medical treatment, but it was in the hospital where his behavior became problematic.clutchpoints.com
