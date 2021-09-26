CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone of the Future Could Be Able to Tell if You’re Depressed

By CJ McIntyre
 7 days ago
Not only can your phone connect you to just about anything, soon it might be able to detect mental illness and get you the help you need. Most of us can’t go even a few minutes without checking our phones, whether you’re on social media, texting or even shopping we all spend a ton of our time looking at them. All of that looking could sometime soon actually help us with our mental health. According to News 10, developers at Apple are currently working on software that could make it possible for your iPhone to detect mental illness’ like depression or even cognitive decline.

