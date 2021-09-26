CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel Cabrera drives in 4 as Tigers top Royals, 5-1

By Evan Woodbery
MLive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera had two hits and drove in four runs to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (75-79) must win six of their final eight games to finish the season at .500. They have one more against the Royals (70-84) on Sunday.

