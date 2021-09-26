CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$26.6 Million In Allegedly Illicit Proceeds to Be Used To Fight COVID-19 and Address Medical Needs in Equatorial Guinea

By DOJ
 6 days ago

Los Angeles, California - The Department of Justice announced Monday that it has entered into agreements to distribute $19.25 million to the United Nations for the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and $6.35 million to Medical Care Development International (MCDI) for the purchase and distribution of medicines and medical supplies throughout Equatorial Guinea as part of the implementation of a civil forfeiture settlement resolving the disposition of certain assets previously allegedly purchased by the current First Vice President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue (Obiang Mangue) with the proceeds of corruption.

