CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckeye, AZ

Would you dye your hair for a cause? Buckeye teacher, students raising money for a service dog

12 News
12 News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Could you rock some green locks? What about pink?. Four brave souls volunteered to dye their hair for a cause they care about. "Of the participants, one is my son, one is a veteran, one is a substitute teacher and one is an ESS compliance officer," Youngker High School teacher Marie Buquicchio explained. "They are my victims cough cough, my volunteers," she said with a wink.

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
12 News

Out-of-state pelican makes Avondale lake their new home

AVONDALE, Ariz. — An Avondale community has a special type of "snowbird" moving into the neighborhood this fall. A white pelican appears to have found a comfortable new habitat at Garden Lakes, a neighborhood near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road that's surrounded by a residential lake. Paul and Karen...
AVONDALE, AZ
12 News

'Words can't express it': One Valley man shares the heartache of losing his wife to COVID as Arizona surpasses 20,000 deaths

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona passed a tragic milestone Friday, surpassing more than 20,000 people who have died of complications from COVID-19. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, Arizonans have felt the loneliness of lockdowns and the joy of reunions. But none have felt the pain of COVID like the tens of thousands of families who lost loved ones.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckeye, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Buckeye, AZ
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Volunteers#Ing#Ess#Youngker High School
12 News

Paying respect to the United States' canine veterans

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — While running through his backyard and chasing a ball, Iiken may look like a normal, playful dog. But there is more to the black Labrador Retriever than his playful demeanor. Iiken is a veteran. A military dog who has served his country with distinction. “He saved...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
12 News

Man stuck in Arizona storm drain saved after he waves arm

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona firefighters have rescued a man stuck inside a suburban Phoenix storm drain after people passing by saw the man waving his arm from the drain. The Glendale Fire Department said the person called 911 after the man said he was stuck. Department spokeswoman Ashley Losch said...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

It's fall, so that means only one thing. Oktoberfest is here!

CHANDLER, Ariz. — It's time to start thinking about fall and all its glory, football is already underway, pumpkin spice everything is available and Oktoberfest is something to cheers to!. Pedal Haus Brewery in Chandler, one of two Valley locations, is looking to host the best beer drinkers and schnitzel...
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
12 News

After breaking barriers on a trip out of this world, Valley professor returns home

TEMPE, Ariz. — Dr. Sian Proctor will return home on Saturday after a months-long journey that brought her to the top of mountains and out of this world. The Maricopa County Community College professor was picked as one of the four civilians to take part in the Inspiration 4 mission that spent three days in space last weekend. It marked the realization of a life-long dream.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy