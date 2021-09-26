Would you dye your hair for a cause? Buckeye teacher, students raising money for a service dog

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Could you rock some green locks? What about pink?. Four brave souls volunteered to dye their hair for a cause they care about. "Of the participants, one is my son, one is a veteran, one is a substitute teacher and one is an ESS compliance officer," Youngker High School teacher Marie Buquicchio explained. "They are my victims cough cough, my volunteers," she said with a wink.