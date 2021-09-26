CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHOCKTOBER ARRIVES ON HOLLYWOOD SUITE WITH CANADIAN BROADCAST PREMIERE OF SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD

Cover picture for the articleHollywood Suite kicks off a full month of haunting horror films and bone-chilling thrillers this October with the exclusive Canadian broadcast premiere of horror anthology series Slasher: Flesh & Blood on October 4. The fourth season, starring horror legend David Cronenberg (The Fly, Videodrome), will roll out with two new episodes airing each Monday in October at 9 pm ET on Hollywood Suite’s 2000s channel. Episodes will be available on Hollywood Suite On Demand the Wednesday following their premiere.

IN THIS ARTICLE
