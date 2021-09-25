Cardinals come back, overpower Cubs for club-record 15th consecutive win
CHICAGO — A team that began the month inviting questions about an uncertain future is finishing September by making uncanny history. The Cardinals won their club-record 15th consecutive game by rallying to overpower and overwhelm the Cubs, 8-5, on Saturday at Wrigley Field. In 130 years of professional baseball in the National League, no Cardinals team had won more than 14 consecutive games until the 2021 team went from the fringe of the postseason race to nearly tying up the wild-card berth as the undisputed hottest team in baseball.www.newsbug.info
