Family Relationships

‘Duck Dynasty’: Korie Robertson Uploads Adorable Gallery from Family Visit to Zoo

By Samantha Whidden
 6 days ago
On Saturday (September 25th) Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson took to her Instagram to share some adorable snapshots of her family at the zoo. “All of the grandbabies are well,” the Duck Dynasty alum shared. “We celebrated with a little trip to the zoo.”. Korie Robertson also asked her followers...

Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Missy Robertson Embraces Country Life in New Pics: ‘Farm Livin’ Is the Life for Me’

On Sunday, Duck Dynasty reality TV star Missy Robertson posted on Twitter embracing life in the country as she showed off chickens, goats, and farm living. Missy and Jase Robertson seem to have bought a new farm near Nashville, Tennessee. Their oldest son Reed and his wife Brighton announced earlier this summer that they’re expecting their first child together. That means Missy and Jase are going to be first-time grandparents as well.
NASHVILLE, TN
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff and Husband Christian Try Their Hand at Viral ‘Fancy Like’ Trend

As any parents of young children know, “fancy” hasn’t been a word in their vernacular since the day they brought home their bundle of joy. Spontaneous nights out to restaurants have become leftover cold slices of pizza in between bath and bedtime. And in those rare moments when they do have free time, it’s spent on the couch catching up on some well-deserved sleep. Now that Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian, are parents of a fourth-month-old daughter, they’re discovering just how “fancy” their life isn’t.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Korie Robertson
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Says Daughter Honey James Is in the Hospital Battling Virus

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took to social media on Friday afternoon to open up about her daughter’s struggle with RSV. The 24-year-old first gave birth to her daughter, Honey James, back in May. Honey is the only child as of right now between Saide and her husband Christian Huff. As she is one to do, Robertson decided to make an Instagram post to inform her fans about what has been going on. She shared an intimate message to others going through the same thing and shared a photo of her and Honey laying down together in a hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff Announces New ‘Huff Fam Vlog’ with Teaser

On Monday afternoon, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff revealed some big news about her family’s new vlog, which will air every other week on YouTube. As Sadie mentions in her family’s first vlog, she lives a very public life most of the time. That’s why she was skeptical about creating a family vlog at first. It simply seemed too personal. But her more than 4.5 million Instagram followers continue to tell her that they want to see more of her day-to-day life. Therefore she decided to try out video blogging along with her growing family.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
#Duck Dynasty#Fam#Reality Tv#The Zoo
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s 11th Birthday After Joshua Hall Engagement: Photos

A sweet shoutout! Christina Haack posted a touching tribute to her daughter, Taylor, while celebrating the 11-year-old’s birthday. “Eleven years and we’ve already had SO many adventures together,” the Flip or Flop alum, 38, captioned a Wednesday, September 22, Instagram slideshow. “Taylor is an old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid. Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

Amy Roloff FINALLY Shares Wedding Pictures, Cherishes ‘Perfect’ Day

As Little People, Big World fans know, Amy Roloff married Chris Marek on Saturday, August 28. Since they tied the knot, some of the Roloff family members have posted photos on Instagram, but until now, Amy hadn’t shared any herself. She has posted a few times since the wedding but those posts weren’t related to the big day. Now, fans are finally getting a closer look into Amy and Chris’s wedding day.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters?

When 1000-lb Sisters debuted on TLC at the beginning of 2020, it quickly became one of those shows that people couldn’t get enough of. The series follows the lives of sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton, who together weigh more than 1,000 pounds. On top of dealing with everyday issues, their size has created some serious challenges in their lives. During the show, however, Amy showed an interest in losing weight and living a healthier lifestyle. Tammy, however, seemed to struggle with making healthier choices. This caused a bit of a rift between the sisters and caused many viewers to feel concerned for Tammy. Since the end of season two, lots of viewers have wondered what’s been going on with Tammy Slaton. If you’re one of those people, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to find out what happened to Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters.
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

Jeremy’s Wife Jinger Vuolo Reveals SHOCKING News On Instagram

Former Counting On stars Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo use social media often to keep up with their fans. On Instagram, Jinger boasts an impressive 1.4 million followers, and many of them are Duggar fans. Thanks to social media, fans have been able to watch Jinger and Jeremy explore Los Angeles, California, where they relocated to a few years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

