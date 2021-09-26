CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ticonderoga, NY

Star Trek actor tours iconic New York set replica

By Cat Viglienzoni
WCAX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Actor George Takei visited the Star Trek set in New York, and our Cat Viglienzoni beamed over to Ticonderoga to talk with him. Hundreds of fans lined up outside “Trekonderoga” Saturday, waiting to meet one of their TV series idols -- Mr. Sulu. Though he had...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IGN

See How Star Trek Made Leonard Nimoy into Spock In a New Making Of Book

Star Trek – The Original Series: A Celebration is a brand new 256-page coffee table book that dives deep into the making of the original adventures of Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise, and IGN has a preview of the chronicle that features rare and never-before-seen images from the show that boldly went where no show had gone before.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks New Preview Reveals Classic Star Trek Actor's Return

A fan-favorite Star Trek actor returns in a new role in the seventh episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks' second season, "Where Pleasant Fountains Lie." In the episode, Jeffrey Combs guest stars as the voice of Agimus, an evil computer. Combs is popular with Star Trek plans for playing many characters across several Star Trek series, most notably the Brunt and Weyoun in Star Trek: Deep Space 9 and Thy'lek Shran in Star Trek: Enterprise. Fans have repeatedly asked to see Combs cast in a role in the streaming Star Trek era, including some suggesting he should play Dr. Boyce in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Ticonderoga, NY
ComicBook

Star Trek: Coda Trailer Released

The trailer for Star Trek: Coda ahs been released. First revealed in February, Star Trek: Coda is a trilogy serving as the finale to the long-running line of Star Trek novels taking place after Star Trek: Nemesis. The line has run for 15 years, continuing the adventuring of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager during the era when no Star Trek television shows were in production. Now that Star Trek television has returned, and specifically that Star Trek: Picard is revealing the canon post-Nemesis Star Trek universe, the books will wrap up their version of events with this final epic adventure, bringing closure to fans and wrapping up dangling plot threads.
TV & VIDEOS
WCAX

‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei on social media, representation

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - A famous face was spotted in our region this past weekend. “Star Trek” actor George Takei was in Ticonderoga, New York. Takei famously played Mr. Sulu in the TV series. He visited the “Star Trek” original series replica set in Ticonderoga and met fans who got...
TICONDEROGA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Takei
Person
James Cawley
Person
William Shatner
FanSided

Get a sneak peek at the Star Trek: The Next Generation set coming to NY

Now you can see Star Trek: The Next Generation sets. James Crawley, the Star Trek fan behind the re-creation of the Star Trek sets from The Original Series, is in the process of expanding the tour to include Star Trek: The Next Generation. Right now, the construction of the bridge is underway in Ticonderoga, NY, and Crawley told WCAX news that there will be a transporter room, corridors, and more, as Star Trek Tours is set to the purchase the facility next door which is 28,000 square feet and two stories high. (You can get a sneak peek at the bridge by going to the news site at the link above.)
MOVIES
trekmovie.com

Interview: Akiva Goldsman On How Episodic ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Allows For Classic Twists

Akiva Goldsman is doing double duty now in the Star Trek Universe, acting as executive producer and co-showrunner for both Star Trek: Picard and the upcoming new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is set on board Pike’s USS Enterprise. On Star Trek Day TrekMovie had a chance to speak exclusively with Goldsman about both shows; We already posted our Picard discussion, so now we present what he had to say about Strange New Worlds.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Replica#Wcax#The Star Trek#Japanese Americans
TrendHunter.com

Actor-Starring Coffee Campaigns

Italian coffee appliance maker De’Longhi has unveiled its biggest international ad campaign to date, titled 'Perfetto.' The campaign looks to promote the brand's new pump espresso coffee machine, the 'La Specialista Prestigio,' and features a 60-second spot starring Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. The commercial intends to offer viewers a brief...
CELEBRITIES
Union-Recorder

South Georgia Boldly Goes: Public tours sets of web 'Star Trek' series

KINGSLAND — From the outside, the building is anything but remarkable: a large, prefab warehouse sitting off a cluster of residential streets a few miles from a Navy base. On the inside are strange new worlds. Many people may not realize it, but for several years, the adventures of the...
GEORGIA STATE
trekcore.com

Nickelodeon Debuts New STAR TREK: PRODIGY Character Images

We’re just under a month away from the October 28 debut of Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+, but today Nickelodeon — where the show will eventually air after its first run on P+ — has revealed a set of new character images from the new animated series, giving our new heroes a moment in the spotlight.
TV SERIES
Sioux City Journal

'Cats' tour brings back memories for iconic show's star

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" On opening night of the national tour of “Cats,” Tayler Harris remembers being very nervous. Performing for the first time since COVID-19 closed theaters, she and her castmates couldn’t believe they were back in a theater, singing and dancing, “doing what we were meant to do.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Shares Highlights From New York Press Tour

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit theaters last month and not only broke Labor Day weekend records with its successful opening at the box office, but it's also now the highest-grossing movie of 2021 at the domestic box office. Since the movie was released, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) has been sharing fun videos from his Marvel press tour. The actor posted a video showcasing his journey in Los Angeles and followed it up with a video from his London tour before sharing highlights from his visit to Toronto. Now, Liu is back on Instagram to showcase his press tour from New York, which was an extra special stop because he was also able to attend the Met Gala.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy