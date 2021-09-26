Star Trek actor tours iconic New York set replica

Now you can see Star Trek: The Next Generation sets. James Crawley, the Star Trek fan behind the re-creation of the Star Trek sets from The Original Series, is in the process of expanding the tour to include Star Trek: The Next Generation. Right now, the construction of the bridge is underway in Ticonderoga, NY, and Crawley told WCAX news that there will be a transporter room, corridors, and more, as Star Trek Tours is set to the purchase the facility next door which is 28,000 square feet and two stories high. (You can get a sneak peek at the bridge by going to the news site at the link above.)

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO