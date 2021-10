TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, September 24, CVS is launching a one-day national career event in the hopes of hiring 25,000 new employees. According to a statement, the new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities. As the fall and winter months approach, the company is expecting the presence of the flu to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

