Hayley Bretz, who plays volleyball for Walla Walla Community College (WWCC), was named 1st Team All-Tournament at an eight college team tournament held at WWCC the weekend of Sept. 10-11. She was also just named the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) East Region defensive player of the week. Hayley is a 2019 graduate of Orofino High School. She is the daughter of Garett and DeNeane Bretz and granddaughter of Vern and Nancy Bretz and Sandy Brandolino.

OROFINO, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO