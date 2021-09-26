Arizona's struggles haven't deterred two future Wildcats

Arizona’s sluggish start to the 2021 season hasn’t deterred a pair of the Wildcats’ top incoming recruits. Tight end Keyan Burnett and quarterback Noah Fifita, teammates at Anaheim, California’s Servite High School, say they’re both all-in on Jedd Fisch’s vision for the future despite an ugly first month on the field. The Wildcats were 0-3 heading into Saturday night’s Pac-12 opener against Oregon, which was still being played when the Star went to print. (For complete coverage from Eugene, visit Tucson.com).