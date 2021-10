MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers secured a spot in the postseason for the fourth consecutive year Saturday night. Fans say this time feels different. "This is the year," Brewers fan Cheyne Trost said. "I've been a big Brewers fan since I was a kid, and I've been waiting for a team that's been this good for a long time. We've been going to a ton of games, I've been to 20 so far this year. I'm really, really excited about the team."

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO