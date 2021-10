The following article includes a Q&A with Alyssa Kleissler, owner of Current Rhythms dance studio. What year was the business founded and why did you start the business?. February 1997! We’re coming up on our 25th year anniversary. Whoot! I, Alyssa Kleissler, started the business because I had recently moved to Cordova and there were no dance classes at all going on. I’ve danced my whole life and couldn’t bear to not dance!