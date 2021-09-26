Chugach Corner: Mt. Eccles elementary students make debris huts, learn survival skills
The Chugach National Forest, Cordova Ranger District is a great place to play and create, and fifth and sixth graders from Mt. Eccles Elementary School did just that recently. A group of bright-eyed youngsters descended upon 18 Mile on Aug. 26 for a fun-filled day. The event challenged roughly 40 students to flex their creativity and critical-thinking muscles, all while working on team building and communication.www.thecordovatimes.com
