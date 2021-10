Here's a glimpse at how Sombra's abilities will be changing in Overwatch 2. One of the major changes revolves around her hacking abilities. First up, the cooldown on this move has been significantly reduced and it now lasts eight seconds. In Overwatch 2, Sombra will also be able to reveal hackable targets through walls for herself and her teammates. Sombra's passive enables her to do 50% more damaged to hacked targets, and she can hack while in stealth mode. Finally, Sombra's ultimate has been tweaked to deal damage to opponents, up to 40% of their current health. Blizzard also recently outlined how Bastion has been reworked for Overwatch 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO