Michael Jordan’s Son Jeffrey Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Hospital Staff in Arizona
Jeffrey Jordan, the oldest son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, has reportedly been hit with an assault charge. According to TMZ, the 32-year-old was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted hospital staff in Arizona. The outlet writes that the incident took place as Jordan was being treated for an injury he sustained Friday night at the Scottsdale bar Casa Amigos. Police say the University of Illinois alumnus “fell and hit his head” at some point during the night, prompting bar security to get involved.www.complex.com
