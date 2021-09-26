CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmies Roundup: Jimmies soccer plays a tight game and one not so tight

By Maxwell O'Neill
Jamestown Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe women’s soccer game between Jamestown and Doane College was one-sided throughout with both goalies for Jamestown combining to make five saves. The Jimmies took down the Tigers 8-2 on Saturday at Jimmie Turf Field. The win improves the Jimmies record to 9-0-0 on the season and 4-0 in the GPAC. This is the longest undefeated start in the Becker era dating back to 2012. The loss drops the Tigers to 3-5-0 on the season and 1-2 in the GPAC.

