Jimmies Roundup: Jimmies soccer plays a tight game and one not so tight

The women’s soccer game between Jamestown and Doane College was one-sided throughout with both goalies for Jamestown combining to make five saves. The Jimmies took down the Tigers 8-2 on Saturday at Jimmie Turf Field. The win improves the Jimmies record to 9-0-0 on the season and 4-0 in the GPAC. This is the longest undefeated start in the Becker era dating back to 2012. The loss drops the Tigers to 3-5-0 on the season and 1-2 in the GPAC.