Gazette opinion: This is what leadership looks like

This past week, we got a very good demonstration of what leadership looks like. MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa did not mince words. In a memo to the campus community, she said, "Community spread of COVID-19 remains very high and continues to increase in Yellowstone County. The number of new positive cases per day is up 600 percent since August 1, and is increasing steadily. ... the strain on our local health care system is significant.