Gilchrist County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 21:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening and continue rising to 20.2 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Boat ramps begin to flood along the Santa Fe River from the confluence with the Suwannee River upstream to River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The campgrounds at Sandy Point in Suwannee County begin to flood. Water floods the parking area on the east side of Sandy Point. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank and boat ramp at Ellie Ray`s Resort at the end of NW 110th Street in Gilchrist County.

alerts.weather.gov

