CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Schmid passes top-ranked Sam Houston over Central Arkansas

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c8CPl3S00

Eric Schmid threw four touchdown passes and defending national champion and No. 1 FCS-ranked Sam Houston held off Central Arkansas 45-35 on Saturday.

Schmid left the game with 9 1/2 minutes left after absorbing a hard hit that was ruled as targeting. He returned to finish the drive with Ramon Jefferson running in from 5 yards out and Schmid throwing for the two-point conversion and a 42-28 lead.

Schmid threw all of his touchdown passes in the first half, including a 45-yarder to Jequez Ezzard to open the scoring, as the Bearkats took off to a 31-7 lead.

Breylin Smith's 5-yard TD pass to Tyler Hudson with nine seconds left in the half cut the lead to 31-14.

Central Arkansas, ranked 24th in the coaches poll, cut into the leader further with Smith's 24-yard pass to Lujuan Winningham and Darius Hale's 7-yard run in the third quarter to trail 31-28.

The Bearkats (3-0) outgained the Bears (1-3) 478-326 in winning their 14th straight.

Schmid was 19-of-37 passing for 283 yards. Two of his TD passes went to Ezzard. Jefferson rushed for 104 yards on 22 carries.

Smith was 25 of 41 for 288 yards passing, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Hudson had 11 catches for a career-high 181 yards and two TDs.

The game was the first for both teams within the Atlantic Sun-Western Athletic Conference Challenge. Seven teams are playing in the Challenge, also being called the AQ7, in which designated teams from the two conferences will play a single round-robin. The team with the highest winning percentage out of the Challenge will get the automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.

——

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 106.5

Texas Tech Volleyball tops Sam Houston 3-1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas Tech junior Kenna Sauer's 30-kill outing helped the Red Raiders to a four-set win over Sam Houston Saturday afternoon to finish the Green Wave Invitational with a perfect 3-0 record. The Red Raiders (10-3) tied their season high with 14 blocks in the win with six...
SPORTS
KBTX.com

Sam Houston State University sees high rankings for social mobility for students

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University is getting national recognition for being an accessible school for at-risk and first-generation students. The latest U.S. News and World Report best college rankings lists Sam Houston State as number one in Texas for advancing social mobility and 24 nationally. The university...
HOUSTON, TX
theanalyst.com

Who’s No. 1? Sam Houston, but Other Powers Have Case in FCS Top 25

That North Dakota State’s dynasty program is ranked fifth in FCS college football says a lot about the strength of top teams this season. Sam Houston, the defending FCS champion, has been No. 1 since the preseason Stats Perform FCS Top 25, but many agree South Dakota State, James Madison and North Dakota State – who also started in the top 5 – and Montana – which was ninth in the preseason – have made early season cases for the top spot as well. There’s almost no wrong and all right answers with the group, and the points drop from No. 5 to No. 6 (an equally impressive Eastern Washington) is the biggest between any consecutive spots in the poll.
NFL
Log Cabin Democrat

No. 24/25 UCA welcomes No. 1 Sam Houston

Though it may be late September, there may be no bigger regular season game than No. 24/25 Central Arkansas will play this year on Saturday. The Bears welcome reigning FCS national champion and No.1 Sam Houston State to “The Stripes” as part of the WAC-ASUN Challenge. “To me, they are...
CONWAY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Huntsville Item

Going for 10 straight: No. 1 Sam Houston hope to continue dominance over rival Stephen F. Austin

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston has already won big games in marquee environments, using big plays and a stingy defense to do so. On their march to a national championship earlier this year, one game was missing for the No. 1 Bearkats — a clash with rival Stephen F. Austin in the annual Battle of the Piney Woods. After a year-long gap, the Bearkats (3-0) and Lumberjacks (3-1) will square off in the 95th edition of Texas’ oldest active college football rivalry at NRG Stadium in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KHBS

Razorbacks rise again! Arkansas ranked in top ten

After topping No. 7 Texas A&M Saturday in the Southwest Classic, Arkansas cracks the AP Top Ten. The move takes the Hogs from No. 16 to No. 8 while Texas A&M falls from No. 7 to No. 15. The last time Arkansas was ranked in the Top Ten of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#College Football#American Football#Fcs#Td#Challenge#Ap
dawgnation.com

Around the SEC: Arkansas rides Top 10 ranking, Cinderella start into Georgia

ATHENS — Arkansas football will bring the best resume in the SEC to Georgia for its high noon battle with the Bulldogs next Saturday. “We were joking about it, we own Texas,” Sixth-year senior linebacker Grant Morgan said after the Razorbacks completed a Texas two-step of beating Texas A&M on Saturday after dumping the Longhorns 40-21 earlier this season.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arkansas Online

CLINTON 50, CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 20

Clinton (1-2, 1-0 2-4A) pulled away from host Central Arkansas Christian (1-1, 0-1) thanks to a dominant rushing attack. Clinton had two touchdown runs of over 50 yards in the first quarter to help propel the Yellowjackets to an early lead that they never relinquished. The Yellowjackets would also add...
CLINTON, AR
brproud.com

Max Johnson passes for 5 TDs, LSU tops Central Michigan, 49-21

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Max Johnson passed for 372 yards and a career-best five touchdowns in less than three quarters, LSU defensive end Andre Anthony returned a fumble for a 33-yard score, and the Tigers topped Central Michigan 49-21. Johnson completed 26 of 35 passes but was pulled after throwing an interception that was returned 20 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
CENTRAL, LA
KXAN

POLL: Texas A&M set for ranked showdown with Arkansas

(KXAN/AP) — Texas A&M remained at No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 34-0 win over New Mexico. Next, SEC play begins with a ranked meeting against No. 16 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Arkansas cruised to a win against Georgia Southern, setting up...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwaonline.com

Arkansas tops No. 13 Tennessee

The University of Arkansas (4-2-0, 1-0) earned a 3-1 victory over No. 13 Tennessee (7-0-0, 0-1) on Friday night in the teams' SEC opener at Razorback Field in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks had a 2-0 lead at halftime thanks to goals from Jessica De Filippo in the fourth minute and Parker Goins in the 24th minute. Anna Podojil's early second-half goal in the 46th minute made it 3-0.
ARKANSAS STATE
College Media Network

UH soccer blows by Sam Houston for eighth win

Houston soccer cruised past Sam Houston State 2-0 Sunday night for their eighth win of the season at the Carl Lewis International Complex. The Cougars (8-1-1) had no problem defeating the in-state rival Bearcats (2-5) as they shut out their sixth opponent of the 2021-22 season. UH set the tempo...
HOUSTON, TX
fox35orlando.com

Gator fans pulling for upset over top-ranked Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Even at home, the Florida Gators are the double-digit underdog against Alabama. But, Gator fans will bring the energy from the stands and expect an upset. "Defense starts upfront. I think that d-line can cause havoc. Of course, us, Gator Nation coming in loud," Florida fan Jimmy said.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Ohio State, USC, Arkansas in action live

Week 3 of the college football season brings yet another jam-packed Saturday of action, and it all begins in the early window, which features several intriguing nonconference games involving ranked teams. In total, 23 squads ranked in the AP Top 25 will be in action throughout the day as we continue to separate the contenders from the pretenders.
ARKANSAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

408K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy