Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dalvin Cook, Darrell Henderson, D'Andre Swift affecting Week 3 start-sit decisions

Week 3 is often what I call "indicator light" week for fantasy football. It's like the indicator light on your car when you are low on gas or oil. The light flashes to let you know you are dangerously close to an issue. You can drive a little more, but you could end up on the side of the road if you don't attend to it promptly. So if your high-priced stud has yet to give you any kind of return on your investment by the end of Week 3, attend to that issue immediately. It doesn't mean scrap the whole car, but best to have it examined. It is a critical week for start/sit decisions and the future of your fantasy football teams.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO