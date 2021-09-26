CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Dalvin Cook, Darrell Henderson, D'Andre Swift affecting Week 3 start-sit decisions

By Matt Lutovsky
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantasy football owners have already gotten bad RB injury news this week, as Christian McCaffrey exited his Week 3 game early because of a hamstring injury. But we can't worry about that now -- we have to look forward to Sunday's action. Unfortunately, Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) and Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) are both "doubtful," and even worse, Dalvin Cook, Darrell Henderson, and D'Andre Swift have dreaded "questionable" tags. Henderson seems more doubtful and Swift feels more probable, but Cook is the true game-time decision that everyone will be watching. While you wait to see if Cook is playing, we'll be updating this article with the latest news you can make your Week 3 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions with confidence.

