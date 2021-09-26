CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Sullivan: Notre Dame pulls away late for 41-13 rout of Wisconsin at Soldier Field, making Brian Kelly winningest coach in program history

 7 days ago

CHICAGO — Asked last week about his standing among Notre Dame coaches after tying Knute Rockne’s program record for victories, Brian Kelly didn’t mince words. “I can tell you exactly where I sit in Notre Dame history,” Kelly said. “The coach that won more games that hasn’t won a national championship. That’s where I’ll sit.”

CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
