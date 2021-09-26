Portage stays unbeaten with convincing win at Conemaugh Valley

Portage's Oren Heidler (center) fights for yardage after his helmet was removed in play by Conemaugh Valley's Tanner George (right) during the second half of their game at Conemaugh Valley High School on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Roger Kerekes

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Portage kept pace with the crowded field atop the WestPAC standings Saturday afternoon while also keeping its undefeated record intact with a 49-13 victory over Conemaugh Valley at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.

Portage improved to 5-0 on the year and avoided falling behind fellow conference unbeatens Berlin Brothersvalley and Windber thanks to an efficient rushing attack that saw two rushers surpass the 100 yards and a defense that forced four turnovers.

Jon Wolford led all rushers with 163 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries, while Oren Heidler added 147 yards and two scores on 12 carries to pace a ground game that generated 344 of the Mustangs’ 369 total yards.

“Our kids were really excited to play the Saturday afternoon game this week,” Portage coach Marty Slonac said. “We challenged them to have a great week of practice, and they did.

“We look at what the defense is giving us and make the calls based on what we think will work, and today the fullbacks were getting the open areas.”

The Mustangs defense converted three of four takeaways into points, tallied a safety, and kept the Conemaugh Valley offense out of the end zone until the final seconds of the game.

“CV presented some matchup issues for us,” Slonac said. “I was proud of how we hung in there and played defense.”

Mistakes hampered the Blue Jays (1-3) throughout the contest.

“Every time we did something positive and tried to get something going, the next play would be a flag, or a fumble, or something negative,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “Portage always has our number, the last time we beat them was 2011, so hats off to them, they’re going to do well in the district this year.”

Logan Kent rushed for 120 of Conemaugh Valley’s 252 total yards on 20 carries.

The Mustangs opened the scoring with a four-play drive after a Blue Jay three-and-out on the initial series. Wolford rumbled 33 yards up the middle, and two plays later Heidler found the end zone from three yards out. Dylan Tubbs kicked the first of his five extra points to make it 7-0.

Portage’s defense came up with a momentum-shifting play on the ensuing Conemaugh Valley possession. Kent broke free for a 29-yard run into Mustangs territory, but as he was fighting for extra yardage at the end of the play, Portage’s Kaden Claar stripped the ball and recovered the fumble at the Mustang 44.

A Conemaugh Valley pass interference penalty and an 18-yard run by Wolford then set up Andrew Miko’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Gouse at the 3:27 mark of the period.

The ensuing kickoff saw the Blue Jays pinned deep at their own 4 following a collision between Conemaugh Valley returners Nick Heltzel and Kent in an attempt to field the kick. Three plays later Kent was trapped in the end zone for a safety to put the Mustangs up 16-0 heading into the second quarter.

Following the free kick, rushes of 9 and 16 yards by Wolford led to Claar’s 2-yard touchdown run, but Noah Heltzel quickly got the Blue Jays back into the game when he caught the ensuing kickoff, turned the corner to the left sideline, and took it to the house for an 85-yard touchdown. He then added the extra point to pull Conemaugh Valley within 22-7.

Nick Heltzel subsequently picked off Miko in the red zone to turn away a Portage threat, but the Mustangs added to their advantage with just 13 seconds left in the half when Claar finished a nine-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

Portage went up 36-7 in the third quarter when runs of 17 and 15 yards by Heidler led to Wolford’s 3-yard scoring plunge, and Heidler took it the distance on an 84-yard run on the initial play of the fourth quarter after the Mustangs forced a fumble at the 10 to stop a 14-play Blue Jays drive.

Isaac Willinsky recovered a fumble and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to complete the Portage scoring with 2:35 left, and the Blue Jays got a break to end the game when Tommy Stiffler caught a deflected 47-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Adam Jasper with 5 seconds on the clock.

Portage hosts United on Friday, while Conemaugh Valley travels to Blacklick Valley.