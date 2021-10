OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has acquired forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022. The condition will be met should Brown play in a minimum of 30 regular-season games for St. Louis in 2021-22. A native of Salem, Mass., Sanford has spent the past three-plus seasons with the Blues and registered 16 points (10 goals, six assists) and 25 penalty minutes over 52 games with St. Louis in 2020-21. He also skated in each of the Blues' four post-season contests and was held scoreless.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO