Crews rescue horse trapped in northeast Oklahoma City ravine

By KOCO Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Crews rescued a horse that got stuck Saturday in a ravine along a river bed in northeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a horse being stuck near Northeast 36th Street and Sooner Road. Firefighters found the horse between Northeast 23rd and Northeast 36th streets, and a news release says access to the stranded horse was difficult.

