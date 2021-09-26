CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Garden Club of Virginia Conservation Forum to explore role, protection of birds

Free Lance-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the public can learn all about birds—from their key role in the ecosystem to their unique and lesser-known skills—from experts at “Birds: Feathers, Fields, Forests and Flowers,” the Garden Club of Virginia annual Conservation Forum, on Oct. 25. Bird populations worldwide are plummeting at alarming rates. In the...

fredericksburg.com

Observer

Lecturer explores feats of migratory birds

Renowned ornithologist Scott Weidensaul will present a lecture, “A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds,” on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fenton Hall Room 105 at the State University of New York at Fredonia. The event is free and open to the public. Organizers note that...
FREDONIA, NY
Montclair Local

Montclair Bird Club workshop to photograph hawk migration

On Sept. 25, Montclair Bird Club will host a workshop on identifying and photographing birds of prey in flight at New Jersey Audubon’s Montclair Hawk Lookout. If conditions are right, attendees might see hundreds and maybe even thousands of hawks overhead making their annual migration south for the winter, according to a Montclair Bird Club press release.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
thebuzzmagazines.com

License to protect birds

The nonprofit Houston Audubon designed and launched a new conservation license plate sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. A committee of 14 local conservation enthusiasts selected the Eastern Meadowlark to feature because this species is in need of conservation action, and the habitat is one that Houston Audubon is committed to restoring. Photographer Alan Murphy provided the photo of an Eastern Meadowlark. Lead sponsors are Heather and Bob Westendarp, and supporting sponsors are Joni Shereda and Brian McKenna and Don Quaintance. Pictured is bird and native plant enthusiast Sarah Flournoy, who serves on Houston Audubon’s board of advisors. To order, visit houstonaudubon.org/licenseplate. See Houston Audubon’s website for details about its upcoming fundraising dinner, the Avian Affair, which takes place Oct. 21 at The Revaire.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

‘Gibbons and Guardians' Explores the Exciting World Behind the Gates of the Gibbon Conservation Center

You’ve no doubt heard the song of the Gibbon before. It’s a remarkable sound that plays almost like a soundtrack in the rainforests of Southeast, South and East Asia. Gibbons are in the ape family and face numerous challenges including deforestation, hunting and illegal trades. Of the 20 known species, 19 are endangered, critically endangered or near extinction.
ANIMALS
State
Virginia State
lcnme.com

Midcoast Conservancy Protects Key Parcel in Newcastle

Midcoast Conservancy purchased a high priority 57-acre addition to its Rev. Joseph Barth Memorial Demonstration and Experimental Forest from Nick and Sandra Barth. The Rev. Joseph Barth, with Nick Barth, founded the Sheepscot Valley Conservation Association in 1966. Sheepscot Valley Conservation Association subsequently became a founding member of Midcoast Conservancy.
NEWCASTLE, ME
losaltosonline.com

Garden club speaker spotlights meadow weeds

Tama Matsuoka Wong, owner of Meadows and More, is scheduled to speak at the Garden Club of Los Altos’ Zoom meeting 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. Wong’s Meadows and More, located on 28 acres in New Jersey, sells “weeds” from the meadow – wild chervil, cattail shoots, sumac and chickweed – to restaurants in New York City. Her meadow boasts more than 255 plant species, none of them hand sown.
LOS ALTOS, CA
laconiadailysun.com

Opechee Garden Club presents an introduction to indoor succulents

GILFORD — Opechee Garden Club has announced that Sue Macduff, of Spider Web Gardens, will present “An Introduction to Indoor Succulents,” at the Opechee Garden Club on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. The presentation will take place at the Gilford Community Church, Potter Hill Road. The public is invited to attend.
GILFORD, NH
fishersisland.net

FI Conservancy’s Fall 2021 Migratory Bird Count Results

Another glorious day on Fishers Island greeted bird watchers who participated in the Fall 2021 Migratory Bird Count, Sun. Sept. 19. Thirty-nine species were recorded, which is slightly lower than the 45 species sighted in Fall 2019. (See the list of bird species below.) Following Audubon bird count rules, birders...
WILDLIFE
Pyramid

Garden Help Desk: Saving seeds and protecting trees

I bought more seed packages than I ended up using this spring. Will they stay good and store better in airtight food sealer bags? How long can I keep them in the bags?. Your seeds should probably be fine in a food sealer bag but that’s probably not necessary unless you’re planning to store them for a long time in a freezer.
GARDENING
manisteenews.com

Garden club hears from conservation technician

MANISTEE — Chelsea Cooper, conservation technician from the Manistee Conservation District, was the guest speaker at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Spirit of the Woods Garden Club, Inc. Cooper shared how the goals of the conservation district are compatible with those of the garden club. Her primary focus was...
MANISTEE, MI
pottcounty-ia.gov

Hunting’s Important Role in Conservation

Please note: While Hitchcock Nature Center has maintained active hunting during deer hunting season since the park opened in 1991, hunting is NOT allowed at other Pottawattamie Conservation parks. Hunting is allowed at these Pottawattamie Conservation Habitat Areas: Crescent Wildlife Area, Wheeler Grove Conservation Area and Farm Creek Public Wildlife Area.
HOBBIES
boothbayregister.com

An Indigenous-led Vision for Conservation Helps Maine Birds

It’s been just about a month since we saw our last “flying cigars”—the stubby, dark gray chimney swifts that zip around above town, their wings moving so fast they are a blur. Most are now well to our south on their long journey to their South American wintering grounds. We haven’t seen a ruby-throated hummingbird in the garden for about three weeks either, and the chattering of the eastern kingbirds stopped being part of the acoustic landscape in the neighborhood soon after that.
ANIMALS
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Garden club meets at Teachers Park

INDEPENDENCE – On July 27, the Independence Garden Club met at Teachers Park overlooking the Old Mill and Wapsipinicon River. Joe Olsen presented a short program on the Historic Highway 20 Grants. The Master Gardeners and the Independence Garden Club each applied for grants and were selected to receive them. They put the money together to purchase large steel planters and plants. All citizens can enjoy these beautiful planters along the Historic Highway 20 Route and in Teachers Park.
INDEPENDENCE, IA
Press-Republican

Adirondack Garden Club honors Barbara Hail for contributions

KEENE — The Adirondack Garden Club (AGC) honored Barbara Hail for her years of service, awarding her the Gretta Prince Memorial Garden Club of America Cachepot at its annual meeting in September. This award was established in 1993 by Happy Marsh in honor of her mother, and is given annually...
KEENE, NY
fordcountyrecord.com

Monticello Garden Club fosters plants for winter to save median gardens

MONTICELLO — Not many people think about how their plants will spend the winter as the seasons change. Because of a road construction project last year that could have caused the destruction of hundreds of flowers, the Monticello Garden Club had to become creative and move fast. “The INDOT project...
MONTICELLO, IL
shorelinemedia.net

Dirt Dauber Garden Club explored September's Flowers at August meeting

The Dirt Dauber Garden Club met Aug. 17, with 20 members and four guests in attendance. They met at September’s Flowers, a local U-Cut Flower Garden location, which is owned by September Dykema. September gave a presentation detailing the origins and operations of September’s Flowers, LLC. One of her goals is to provide fresh grown flowers to local florists, event planners and grocery stores as well as individuals in West Michigan.
GARDENING
BBC

Coquet Island protected birds at risk from paddleboarders

Protected wildlife is being threatened by "rogue" paddleboarders, kayakers and drones, experts have said. Coquet Island, off the Northumberland coast, is home to some of the UK's rarest birds. But site manager Dr Paul Morrison said people getting too close could cause "all the birds lift off, pile out of...
ANIMALS
The Post and Courier

Gardening: Gardening is for the birds

Fall is officially here and, with the weather hopefully cooling down, now is the time to start thinking about planting in the garden again. When deciding what plants to include in your landscape, there is one thing I encourage you to think about, and that is what the plant can do to improve the garden as a whole. A garden is not just the plants we have but an ecosystem that should be cultivated.
ANIMALS

