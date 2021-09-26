Garden Club of Virginia Conservation Forum to explore role, protection of birds

The nonprofit Houston Audubon designed and launched a new conservation license plate sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. A committee of 14 local conservation enthusiasts selected the Eastern Meadowlark to feature because this species is in need of conservation action, and the habitat is one that Houston Audubon is committed to restoring. Photographer Alan Murphy provided the photo of an Eastern Meadowlark. Lead sponsors are Heather and Bob Westendarp, and supporting sponsors are Joni Shereda and Brian McKenna and Don Quaintance. Pictured is bird and native plant enthusiast Sarah Flournoy, who serves on Houston Audubon’s board of advisors. To order, visit houstonaudubon.org/licenseplate. See Houston Audubon’s website for details about its upcoming fundraising dinner, the Avian Affair, which takes place Oct. 21 at The Revaire.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO