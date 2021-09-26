CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Habersham Commission to vote on public safety, emergency services bonus

By Hadley Cottingham
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Habersham County Commission meeting on Monday night will include several high-dollar items— some covered by SPLOST, but others, like a public safety and emergency services bonus, would cost the county $430,000. Other highlights of the commission’s agenda include a decision to purchase and install of a new E-911 radio system, waiving aquatic center fees for county residents at their upcoming meeting.

