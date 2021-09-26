CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huawei executive released from Canada as two Canadians are freed from Chinese jail

CBS News
CBS News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuwaei executive Meng Wanzhou was released from Canada on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her. China responded by releasing two Canadian prisoners charged with espionage. Ramy Inocencio reports.

Canada
Huawei
China
