MLB

Rookie Gilbert key to Mariners' playoff push

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM -- When the Mariners called up Logan Gilbert for his MLB debut on May 13, it might not have been predicted, or even expected, for them to be within two games of a playoff spot in late September. Seattle came into Saturday trailing the Yankees and Red Sox by...

www.mlb.com

MLB

'Look of our future': Rookies propel Mariners

KANSAS CITY -- Going into this three-game set, Mariners manager Scott Servais stressed the importance of leaving Kansas City with a series win, as his club is in need of every advantage as it tries to make up ground in a tightly contested American League Wild Card chase. After splitting...
MLB
Lookout Landing

Rookie Monsters: Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic lead Mariners to series win over Kansas City

Logan Gilbert and Jackson Kowar were both taken in the first 35 picks of the 2018 MLB Draft. Gilbert was taken 14th overall by the Mariners, although it could be argued Kowar, taken 33rd (a compensation pick for Lorenzo Cain) actually had more name recognition, having been teammates at Florida with Brady Singer, the Royals’ first-round pick (18th overall). Singer had the most name recognition of the three, having been talked about as a potential top-5 overall pick with top-of-the-rotation upside. Gilbert and Kowar, on the other hand, were seen more as mid-rotation starters, and while scouts liked Gilbert’s fastball, they noted his velocity had fallen off, and, even though Stetson has produced names like Kluber and deGrom, he didn’t have the pedigree of pitching for a powerhouse SEC school like Florida.
MLB
Person
Logan Gilbert
Person
Scott Servais
northwestgeorgianews.com

Gonzales, Crawford keep Mariners’ playoff hopes burning

OAKLAND, Calif. — Back in mid-January, almost a month before they even reported to Arizona for 2021 spring training, Marco Gonzales and J.P. Crawford held steadfast to their beliefs even as those around them and above tried to lower or temper their expectations for the upcoming season. It was during...
MLB
FanSided

Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert are Your Mariners MVPs for September 13 – 19

The rookies are taking over in Seattle. In this edition of Mariners Weekly MVP, the honor must be split between two of the Mariners’ most prized prospects: outfielder Jarred Kelenic and starting pitcher Logan Gilbert. In a week where Seattle lost some ground in the American League Wild Card chase while going 3-3 against the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals, Kelenic and Gilbert were unmissable bright spots.
MLB
sacramentosun.com

Mariners continue playoff push, edge Angels for 6th straight win

Paul Sewald got out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning as the Seattle Mariners continued their postseason push with a 6-5 victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ty France homered, had three RBIs and helped bring home the go-ahead run for the...
MLB
#Mariners#Baseball Games#Anaheim#Yankees#Al Wild Card#The Blue Jays#Angels#The Minor League Season
FanSided

Mariners: Checking the Playoff odds with 11 games left

The Mariners have taken care of business throughout the first half of their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics, winning both games. They’ve drawn even with Oakland, and with 11 games left in the season, sit three games back of the second Wild Card spot currently held by the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
KING 5

Seager, France HR, Mariners top A's, move up in playoff race

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run, Ty France also connected, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics for the third straight night with a 4-1 win. Seattle won its fourth straight game to move within 2 1/2 games of the Yankees for the second...
MLB
Over the Monster

MLB Playoff Race Update: The Mariners are keeping hope alive

With time running out in the regular season, the races around the league are coming down to the wire. That does include the American League wildcard, in which the Red Sox are stuck in a tight race, but also the rest of the league as well. For those interested in that league-wide picture, we’ll be providing a daily update the rest of the season on the state of races around baseball.
MLB
Lookout Landing

What Needs to Happen to Get the Mariners to the Playoffs

With their four-game sweep of the A’s this week, the Mariners moved to 84-69 on the season and just two games back in the Wild Card race with just nine games left to play. FanGraphs gives the Mariners a 5.1% chance of making the playoffs; FiveThirtyEight has 8% odds. Both of those projection systems assume that the team to claim the second Wild Card spot in the American League will need to win 91 games. Let’s take a look at what the Mariners need to do to get to that point, and what needs to happen with the AL East teams in the race.
MLB
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Mariners hold off Angels to keep pace in playoff race

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ty France homered, Jake Fraley scored the go-ahead run on a throwing error and the streaking Seattle Mariners held off the Los Angeles Angels 6-5 Friday night to keep pace in the AL wild-card chase. Clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Mariners made...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

A's swept by Mariners in major blow to playoff hopes

Numbers are the A’s nemesis now. A four-game sweep at the Mariners’ hands leaves them four games out of a wild-card spot with nine to play. Those nine games are with teams against whom they have an 8-21 combined record this year. Finality is looming if not yet literal. Chris...
MLB
houstonmirror.com

Mariners pound A's, move closer in playoff chase

The Seattle Mariners continued their dominance of the visiting Oakland Athletics on Monday night, riding Mitch Haniger's pair of three-run home runs to a 13-4 trouncing of their American League West rivals in the opener of a three-game series. The win allowed Seattle (87-70) to gain ground in the AL...
MLB
NBC Sports

If A's miss playoffs, they can point to struggles vs. Mariners

The Seattle Mariners ended up being more than a thorn in the side of the Athletics this season. Tuesday night’s 4-2 loss at T-Mobile Park was the 11th consecutive time this season Oakland fell to the team being led by Mitch Haniger. It pushed the A’s even further back in the wild-card standings, but they had to give the Mariners props.
MLB
HeraldNet

Red-hot Mariners beat A’s, stay in thick of playoff race

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners won for the 10th time in 11 games and stayed in the thick of the AL wild-card race with a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night. Ty France’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning gave Seattle the lead and Abraham Toro added...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners promote pitching prospect Matt Brash as rookies continue to fuel Seattle's wild-card push

The Seattle Mariners are attempting to end the longest playoff drought in the four major American professional sports by chasing down the Boston Red Sox (whom they currently trail by 1 1/2 games) for the American League's second wild-card spot. Beginning with Tuesday night's game against the Oakland Athletics, the Mariners will have some additional help on hand to close the gap. That's because the Mariners announced on Tuesday they will promote right-handed pitching prospect Matt Brash to the majors.
MLB
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani could have hilariously ruined rival Mariners’ playoff chances

Shohei Ohtani pitched on Sunday for the LA Angels, and was lights out…as always. Unfortunately, he can’t get back out there for a 24th start, but if everything went as planned, he would have had a chance to start on Sunday. While many fans may not realize it, Sunday actually is a pretty important game in Major League Baseball.
MLB

