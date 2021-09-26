CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, MT

Laurel boys, girls sweep Eastern A divisional golf titles in Sidney

By Alec Bofinger
montanasports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY — The Laurel golf teams are bringing home a pair of trophies, as both the boys and girls won at the Eastern A divisional golf tournament at Sidney Country Club. The three-time defending State A champion Locomotive girls held of second-place Livingston by 18 shots, finishing with 374 total strokes. Laurel was led by individual champion Haylee Adams, who shot 87, and Hannah Adams, who finished fourth with a 91. Breana Jensen finished eighth with 97 and Molly Cooney ninth with 99 to round out Laurel's scoring.

