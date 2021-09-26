CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Around Town: A great night for an even better cause

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago
I always say the Wyoming Valley is filled with people who care.

That was truly the case at The Banks in Pittston on Thursday night, as more than 200 people came together to support CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Luzerne County for an evening in CASAblanca.

The elegant affair was a mixer with heavy hors d’oeuvres, music and heartwarming speeches by outgoing executive director John Aciukewicz, board president Cheryl Connolly and advocate Anita Frank, whose success story with a young girl moved many in attendance to tears.

She detailed how, through advocacy, she was able to reach the young girl during a particularly turbulent time in her life bouncing around the foster care system.

At one point, the young girl had to be restrained in order to calm down, signifying the intense struggles she experienced. But, Frank was happy to report that currently she is doing well, achieving honor roll status and has returned home to her birth mother.

Stories like that are what make events like CASAblanca important to attend, donate to or support in some other way.

As I looked around the room, it was clear that many were visibly touched by Frank’s words and her genuine delivery.

CASAblanca has been a popular event for several years, previously at the Room at 900 and the Wyoming Valley Airport.

Barb Straub, Julie Strellish and their committee did a fabulous job planning the event, which brought some business leaders and community members out for the first time in a year and a half.

It seems everyone I talked to was excited to be a part of something as significant and special as a fundraiser for foster children.

In other news, the Times Leader and Sunday Dispatch hosted the Best of Greater Pittston awards on Tuesday (we really like Pittston, can you tell)?

Businesses were honored as the best in a variety of categories spanning retail, service and hospitality industries.

The Red Mill, the venue for the night, couldn’t have been more accommodating making sure the night ran smoothly. A big thank you to owner Rob Johnson and his staff.

The tavern and restaurant also won the award for best local bar.

It’s always a fun, light event because there is no formal presentation; rather, winners can come and go as they please, get their awards, take photos and enjoy a delicious meal.

It’s also a great opportunity for our newspaper staff to connect with the community in which we serve.

After all, that’s what this newspaper is all about: service to the community, informing residents of important happenings and aiding businesses in promoting their offerings.

Whether it be attending a fundraising event or honoring area businesses, the Times Leader continues to be a strong presence in the Wyoming Valley. That’s why it’s an honor to work on a team that cares.

Early American craftsmen and artisans will come to life from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the historic Swetland Homestead in Wyoming. The Fall Festival features crafters in the arts of cross-cut saw demonstrations, quill pen and ink, wood carving, wheat weaving and much more.
WILKES-BARRE — Halloween is still four weeks away and Thanksgiving is not until Nov. 25, but what really is on everybody's minds is — Christmas. And when you think about Christmas, you think about giving and receiving and religious celebrations and dinners and parties and gifts with ribbons and bows and — wait for it — whether or not the darn tree lights will work.
Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update from Wilkes-Barre's Oktoberfest celebration: coverage of some local events, including Paint Pittston Pink and Chalkfest, an introduction to the Times Leader's new publisher Kerry Miscavage and much more.
Times Leader

An explosive issue for WB residents, first responders

As our residents are well aware, the legalization of consumer fireworks in 2017 has resulted in fireworks activity well beyond the normal summer holiday celebrations. They have become a regular weeknight and weekend occurrence during the summer months. This use is...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Wilkes University inaugurates Cant as seventh president

"So, Susan," the late baseball player, manager and coach Yogi Berra once asked Susan A. Cole over dinner, "what does a university president actually do?". "He gave my answer some deep thought," Cole told her audience on Friday at the F.M....
COLLEGES
