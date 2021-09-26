Euro Forecast: Limited EUR/USD Bounce Could Follow German Election Results

Democratic infighting on US President Biden’s massive fiscal stimulus agenda hurt risk sentiment and ended the positive correlation between stocks and bonds. At stake is yesterday’s delayed vote on the infrastructure agenda. Moderate Democrats want shovels in the ground ASAP and move on to discuss the huge $3.5tn social proposal in a next phase. Progressive Democrats want to tie both votes as they fear attempts to significantly water down the $3.5tn number once the infrastructure deal is up and running. The unwelcome outcome is that none of the spending plans makes any headway as discussions become stretched. Democrats additionally face the stand-off with Republicans over raising or suspending the debt ceiling by October 18. On both occasions, they aren’t really scoring points with next year’s mid-term elections already in mind. In any case, markets treated the fiscal mess in a textbook way. US stock markets lost up to 1.6% for the Dow Jones. The S&P 500 closed at the weakest level since mid-July, just holding above the mid-September sell-off low. The technical picture suggests that the correction lower has further to go. Core bonds ended with a late rally as less fiscal stimulus means a less stringent need to normalize monetary policy as at least one potential inflation booster fades away. US yields lost 1.4 bps to 3.3 bps in a daily perspective with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. Details effectively showed real rates were responsible for the move. German Bunds underperformed US Treasuries as most of the action occurred after the European closing bell. German yields still recorded gains of up to 2.5 bps with national inflation prints (Germany, Spain & France) suggesting upward risks to today’s EMU number (3.3% Y/Y headline & 1.9% Y/Y core expected).

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO