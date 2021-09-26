CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 stats 49ers must improve upon in Week 3 vs. Packers

By Peter Panacy
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the 49ers want to improve to 3-0 on the season, they’ll need to upend the Packers during prime time. Improving these three stats would surely help. It’s understandable why some critics view the 2021 San Francisco 49ers, currently sitting at 2-0 after a two-game road trip, as pretenders in the quest for a playoff berth this season.

ninernoise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Packers: Week 3 will be DeMeco Ryans’ biggest test yet

49ers defensive coordinator has faced off against two sub-par offenses, but Week 3 against the Packers will prove to be an entirely different story. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans can be proud of the No. 10-ranked scoring defense in the NFL through two weeks of the season. And...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Why the Packers should let Davante Adams walk after the season

I’d like to first start things out by acknowledging this isn’t going to be a popular take. Davante Adams is the best receiver in football and among the best to ever suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Davante is beloved by many, myself included, which makes this such a...
NFL
FanSided

Packers inactives Week 3: Backups need to step up vs. 49ers

The Packers will be without Kevin King and Elgton Jenkins in Week 3. The Green Bay Packers will need some backups to step up on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. Green Bay will be without many key starters. Earlier today, the team announced that starting cornerback Kevin...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers are coming off a great victory against the Detroit Lions. It was an excellent bounce-back performance after an atrocious Week 1 display against the New Orleans Saints. The Pack defeated the Lions 35-17, with Aaron Rodgers proving the doubters wrong. The San Francisco 49ers are next.
NFL
nbcsportsedge.com

Sunday Night 7 Predictor: Packers vs. 49ers

NBC Sports' Sports Predictor now has a game for the football fan in mind with its new free-to-play NFL offering: “Sunday Night 7”. Every contest will give you a chance to win or split a $100,000 jackpot! Subject to official rules. Download the NBC Sports Predictor app to join the party right now.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#The Packers#American Football#Nbc#The Detroit Lions#Nfc Championship#The Green Bay Packers#Shanahan And Co
Acme Packing Company

Packers Stats of the Week, Lions Edition: Stokes vs. King, no pass rush, and regression

It was nice to see the Green Bay Packers rebound on Monday night and beat up on an undermanned opponent, but it’s still an open question as to whether or not the Packers are any good. One thing that is absolutely clear from the team’s first two games is that they need to give Eric Stokes more snaps, and Kevin King fewer snaps.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Packers vs 49ers SNF Betting Trends

(Line: -3.5, O/U: 50) Among the relevant trends here, the Packers are 27-22-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $280 from a straight $110 bet. In that period, Green Bay posted middling ATS marks when playing on the road (12-12-1 ... minus-$120) and serving as the betting underdog (7-6-1 ... $40). For the month of September, however, the Packers own robust ATS marks with overall record (9-4 ... $460), facing NFC competition (7-4 … $260), and being the betting underdog (4-0 ... $400). The Packers are 1-4-1 ATS in their last six games against the 49ers when the 49ers average more than 20 points per game. After two weeks of 2021 action, the Packers rank among the bottom 10 in four major categories: 26th overall in scoring offense (19.0 points per game), 27th in passing offense (206.5 yards per contest), 28th in rushing offense (69.5 yards per game), and 29th in total offense (276.0 yards per contest).
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 2 report card: Jared Goff improves, the defense doesn’t vs. Packers

Quarterback: B- In the first half, Jared Goff was as close to perfect as you could possibly get. He completed 13-of-16 passes for 137 yards (10.5 yards per attempt!) and a 141.9 passer rating. Heck, he even looked good through the first possession in the third quarter, just barely missing out on a fourth-down conversion that would’ve led to another score.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Packers vs. 49ers: 5 things to watch and a prediction

For the fourth consecutive season, the Green Bay Packers (1-1) and San Francisco 49ers (2-0) will play in primetime during the regular season. Week 3 of the 2021 season brings the Packers to San Francisco – for the third straight year – to play the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers at 49ers: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 3

Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl, Davante Adams, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, Josiah Deguara, 2019 San Francisco 49ers season, Aaron Rodgers, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers took a big step backwards last year, but it wasn't just a Super Bowl hangover, they just had a ton of...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sermon, Ward among five 49ers to watch vs. Packers in Week 3

The 49ers return from the road with a 2-0 record to face the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football." Their record is exactly what was anticipated when the NFL schedule came out in the spring and revealed their first two games were slated at Detroit and Philadelphia. Although not...
NFL
charlottenews.net

Undefeated 49ers Have a Tough Road Ahead vs. Packers, NFC West

The West Coast has dominated the division standings heading into Week 3 of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers are one of seven undefeated teams across the league, and from the seven, five teams reside in the west. The others with so-far perfect records are the AFC West's Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, the NFC South's Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFC West's Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Predicted to be one of the most challenging divisions, the NFC West stands 7-1, the best division record heading into Week 3.
NFL
SFGate

49ers vs Packers: How to watch and stream online

Last week, the San Francisco 49ers were able to move to 2-0 on the season following a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It may not have been the prettiest win, but a win is a win in the NFL. A 2-0 start is huge for the 49ers in a stacked NFC.
NFL
SF

49ers Will Look Vastly Different in Week 3 Rematch vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers are primetime television in Week 3 for "Sunday Night Football." As the Faithful fill the stands, Levi's® Stadium will be at full capacity for the first time since January 2020. That game, 20 months ago, Levi's® Stadium hosted the NFC Championship with a victory over the...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

153K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy