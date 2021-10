Everyone kind of felt like Saturday’s game would be close, but no one had expected a 10-point first-half deficit for Oregon football against Stanford. The Cardinal were looking like the better team in the first half as they raced out to a 17-7 lead and the Oregon offense couldn’t seem to get anything going. Anthony Brown was struggling through the air and threw an interception finally, but the Ducks are just too good to be held down for too long.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO