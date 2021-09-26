CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schmid passes top-ranked Sam Houston over Central Arkansas

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) -- Eric Schmid threw four touchdown passes and defending national champion and No. 1 FCS-ranked Sam Houston held off Central Arkansas 45-35 on Saturday. Schmid left the game with 9 1/2 minutes left after absorbing a hard hit that was ruled as targeting. He returned to finish the drive with Ramon Jefferson running in from 5 yards out and Schmid throwing for the two-point conversion and a 42-28 lead.

