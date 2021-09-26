CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ranger Suarez pitches shutout as Philadelphia Phillies down Pittsburgh Pirates

Left-hander Ranger Suarez tossed a four-hit shutout to lift the host Philadelphia Phillies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 on Saturday.

Suarez (7-5) struck out seven and walked none for the Phillies, who won their fifth in a row. Suarez, a former closer, threw only 97 pitches while throwing his first career shutout.

Matt Vierling homered and singled and Bryce Harper added a home run. J.T. Realmuto provided two hits for the Phillies (81-74).

The Phillies began moved within one game of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East. The Braves visit the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Philadelphia hasn’t reached the postseason since 2011.

The Pirates (57-97), who lost their third straight, had only four hits, two by Taylor Davis.

Pirates right-hander Wil Crowe (4-8) lasted only 4 2/3 innings and gave up eight hits and three runs with four walks and two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the third inning, Vierling launched a solo homer, the first of his career, for a 1-0 Phillies lead. One out later, Harper added a solo shot, his 34th of the season, for a 2-0 advantage.

The Pirates managed just one hit through the first five innings, a single by Yoshi Tsutsugo.

The Phillies went ahead 3-0 in the fifth when Brad Miller hit an RBI single. Didi Gregorius popped out with the bases loaded to end the threat.

In the seventh, Ke’Bryan Hayes flied out on the first pitch and Kevin Newman lined a ball off Suarez which ricocheted to Gregorius, who threw him out. Bryan Reynolds responded with an infield single and Tsutsugo struck out swinging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYeKI_0c8CJeWH00
Also Read:
Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Carlos Correa, Max Scherzer lead loaded class of stars

Anthony Alford struck out looking to open the eighth, Wilmer Difo struck out swinging and Cole Tucker tried to check his swing but struck out.

Suarez came back out to pitch the ninth and Taylor Davis singled. Colin Moran grounded into a 3-6-3 double play and Hayes grounded out to end the game.

–Field Level Media

