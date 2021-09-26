CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Angels shutting down Mike Trout for rest of season

 7 days ago

Mike Trout’s season is over, as the Los Angeles Angels are shutting down their superstar center fielder due to a calf strain that has hampered him for more than four months.

Trout said Saturday that he will not play in any of the Angels’ final eight games.

“It’s been tough for me, but now looking back and learning from everything, this was the biggest injury of my career,” Trout said.

Former Los Angeles Angels employee indicted for role in Tyler Skaggs death

“It came down to we were trying everything the last month and a half to get back out there. My calf and my body weren’t cooperating. It was frustrating. I took a week, 2 1/2 weeks off and I feel almost 100 percent.”

A three-time American League MVP, Trout strained his calf on May 17 and was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. He was hitting .333/.466/.624 with eight homers and 18 RBIs at the time.

For his career, the 30-year-old Trout owns a slash line of .305/.419/.583 with 310 home runs over 11 major league seasons. He won AL MVP in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

–Field Level Media

