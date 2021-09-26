CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Free NFL Picks For Today 9/26/2021

 7 days ago

Washington at Bills—NFL pick is Buffalo Bills -7. Washington first road game of the season and will be utilizing a back up quarterback in Taylor Heinicke as Ryan Fitzpatrick out for two months with a hip injury. Football Team defense was heralded to be a strength of this team but they are surrendering 407 yards per game with 281 in the passing game. Giants were able to run for 163 yards on Washington for 5.8 yards per rush. Bills come off a strong performance at Miami as they pound the Dolphins on the road 35-0. Buffalo run game generated 4.7 yards per rush. They have been strong defensively holding opponents to 234 yards per game with 3.6 per rush and 4.2 per pass attempt. Play Buffalo -7.

NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
#Jets#Dolphins#Giants#American Football#Buffalo Bills#Football Team#Indianapolis Colts#Atlanta Falcons 3#Bucs#Golladay
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
FanSided

Why the Packers should let Davante Adams walk after the season

I’d like to first start things out by acknowledging this isn’t going to be a popular take. Davante Adams is the best receiver in football and among the best to ever suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Davante is beloved by many, myself included, which makes this such a...
NFL
CBS Boston

Report: Tom Brady Personally Recruits Richard Sherman To Buccaneers

BOSTON (CBS) — In last year’s Super Bowl, it was Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, and Leonard Fournette — three players who were personally recruited by Tom Brady to join the Buccaneers — who scored touchdowns for Tampa Bay. Now, Brady is trying his hand at playing GM for the defense, too. NFL Network reported that Sherman spent Tuesday visiting the Buccaneers. And Mike Garafolo said that the recruitment of the free-agent cornerback is all Brady’s doing. “[Brady] has been speaking directly to Richard Sherman, trying to recruit him to Tampa,” Mike Garafolo said on NFL Network, jokingly referring to Brady as the assistant...
NFL
tonyspicks.com

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Green Bay Packers will go against the San Francisco 49ers in NFL action in Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 8:20 PM (EDT). Green Bay made a strong comeback in their last match. With a final score of 35-17, the Packers beat the Lions and covered the point spread. With the victory, the Packers showed not only that their offense can recover, but also that they are not out of the woods yet, and that a 1-1 record isn’t all terrible.
NFL
tonyspicks.com

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Giants 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Falcons will meet with the New York Giants in NFL action in Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM (EDT). After a 48-25 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Atlanta is now 0-2. In the defeat, Matt Ryan threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, but he was intercepted 3 times, and the Falcons defense gave up 341 total yards to the Buccaneers.
NFL
tonyspicks.com

Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders 9/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Miami Dolphins will head to Sin City as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL action at the Allegiant Stadium this Sunday. The Miami Dolphins are coming in at 1-1 this season after suffering defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday at 35-0. Tua Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback for the Dolphins, sat out the game after sustaining a bruised rib. It is expected that the QB will miss the Week 3 game against Las Vegas and Jacoby Brissett will fill in as the team’s starter.
NFL

