Free NFL Picks For Today 9/26/2021

Washington at Bills—NFL pick is Buffalo Bills -7. Washington first road game of the season and will be utilizing a back up quarterback in Taylor Heinicke as Ryan Fitzpatrick out for two months with a hip injury. Football Team defense was heralded to be a strength of this team but they are surrendering 407 yards per game with 281 in the passing game. Giants were able to run for 163 yards on Washington for 5.8 yards per rush. Bills come off a strong performance at Miami as they pound the Dolphins on the road 35-0. Buffalo run game generated 4.7 yards per rush. They have been strong defensively holding opponents to 234 yards per game with 3.6 per rush and 4.2 per pass attempt. Play Buffalo -7.