CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona's struggles haven't deterred two future Wildcats

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
deltanews.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona's sluggish start to the 2021 season hasn't deterred a pair of the Wildcats' top incoming recruits. Tight end Keyan Burnett and quarterback Noah Fifita, teammates at Anaheim, California's Servite High School, say they're both all-in on Jedd Fisch's vision for the future despite an ugly first month on the field. The Wildcats were 0-3 heading into Saturday night's Pac-12 opener against Oregon, which was still being played when the Star went to print. (For complete coverage from Eugene, visit Tucson.com).

www.deltanews.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
State
California State
Anaheim, CA
Football
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
Anaheim, CA
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy