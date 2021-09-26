The healing power of nature — Deirdre O'Connor introduces forest bathing to clients
WESTERLY — You might say that noted naturopathic physician Deirdre O'Connor has finally come to her senses — in a heartfelt, authentic sort of way. O'Connor, who first introduced the concept of naturopathic medicine to the region 30 years ago when she founded Natura Medica — a thriving, Mystic-based center for natural medicine, is now a certified forest therapy guide and therapist.www.thewesterlysun.com
