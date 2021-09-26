GOLD AWARD>> Girl Scout's project focuses on river safety
Brooke Weaver, a student at Massaponax High School, has recently completed her project for the Gold Award. This is the highest award achievable in Girl Scouts, as it requires a sustainable impact and at least 80 hours of community service. Weaver’s project was focused on bringing awareness to river safety through artwork. She created a series of sidewalk chalk pieces and digitally designed a poster that promoted this awareness.fredericksburg.com
