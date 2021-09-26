CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fredericksburg, VA

GOLD AWARD>> Girl Scout's project focuses on river safety

Free Lance-Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Weaver, a student at Massaponax High School, has recently completed her project for the Gold Award. This is the highest award achievable in Girl Scouts, as it requires a sustainable impact and at least 80 hours of community service. Weaver’s project was focused on bringing awareness to river safety through artwork. She created a series of sidewalk chalk pieces and digitally designed a poster that promoted this awareness.

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
Fredericksburg, VA
Education
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Fredericksburg, VA
Society
City
Community, VA
ABC News

Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months will be up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot has slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on Jan. 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scout Troop#Girl Scouts#Rappahannock River#Massaponax High School#The Gold Award
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy